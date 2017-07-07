United Nations concerned over growing tension around Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The UN is concerned about the growing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said at a briefing.

He urged all parties to refrain from any military action and take steps to de-escalate the situation and prevent violence in the future.

"As the UN Secretary-General stressed in his statement of June 22, 2017, we are increasingly worried about the deteriorating security situation, including the recent violations of the ceasefire along the contact line and in the wider zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Secretary-General said at a briefing in New York.

"We took note and support recent statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in connection with renewed violence on 4 July in the village of Alkhanly of the Fizuli region, which resulted in the death of people, including civilians," S. Dujarric added.

He stressed that an early return to the negotiating table is the only way to resolve the "protracted and dangerous conflict."