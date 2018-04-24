UN chief urges not to allow escalation in Karabakh conflict zone

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/311306e140036e713e05fe26e4904d92/80a9b5a4-e08c-48c9-bd8d-39815da6c80a_292.jpg

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged not to allow escalation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the UN chief Guterres said in his statement.

The statement says: "Taking this opportunity, the Secretary General would like to join the recent call of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs addressed to all parties to prevent possible escalation along the contact line and intensify efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was established in 1994. The Minsk Group is co-chaired by ambassadors Igor Popov from Russia, Stefan Visconti from France and Andrew Schofer from the USA.