UN chief urges to resume negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh without delay

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Guterres is concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Karabakh conflict zone, as well as calls on the warring parties to respect the ceasefire and resume substantive negotiations without delay.

Report informs, it was announced by official representative of the Secretary General Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

"We are concerned by recent reports of clashes along the line of confrontation," he said, noting that the UN Secretary-General fully supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh (Russia, France and USA), aimed at "reducing the risk of tensions and prevention further escalation of the situation."

According to him, chief of the world organization "calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could endanger the ceasefire and to resume substantive negotiations without delay, aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".