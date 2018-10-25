UN Assistant Secretary-General: "UN calls for strengthening of political will to resolve the Karabakh conflict"

© UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré https://report.az/storage/news/b97a83cf5deb811e725d308215457f2f/8b203e99-270a-45cb-be6d-5436d19a05eb_292.jpg

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ “The difficulty faсing the internally displaced persons in their return to their home country is the absence of a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The UN calls on the parties to strengthen political will to resolve the conflict peacefully," Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Partnerships with the Middle East and Central Asia Rashid Khalikov said at the 6th Baku Humanitarian Forum.

According to Report, he noted that humanitarian aid is essential, where a more sustainable, strong, perspective approach is needed to address poverty and unemployment: "In 2018, 134 million people in the world are in need of humanitarian assistance. There is a need to allocate $ 25.3 billion to help people in difficult situations. The UN and its partners are taking steps in this direction. Conflict remains the major cause of humanitarian needs, the number of refugees is increasing and they are far from their home country.

"We must be careful about people who have left their homes and live in ruins. We cannot turn a blind eye on this fact. There are also IDPs in Azerbaijan. The reason for the difficulties facing them in returning to their homelands is the absence of a political solution to the political conflict in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The United Nations calls on the parties to strengthen their political will to resolve the conflict peacefully."