Uludag University hosts international conference in partnership with Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth international scientific conference has been held at the Uludag University in the Turkish city of Bursa in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s Turkish Representative Office. In the foyer of the university, where the conference on the theme ”Is it the return of geopolitics? A time of active diplomacy in the extended regions” took place, books reflecting the life and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev, magazines with scientific and historical subjects, publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to true facts about Azerbaijan and other visual aids were displayed.

With over a hundred scholars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Bulgaria, Algeria and India delivering a speech, the conference was attended by well-known persons from various higher schools and brain centres of Turkey, informs Report citing AzerTAg.

Within the framework of the conference was also held a seminar on the theme “International scale of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, chaired by professor Hayati Aktas. Speeches were listened at the seminar by Reha Yilmaz on significant subjects concerning the ways of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s solution, and significance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish oil and gas pipeline in terms of geopolitical and energy security of the Caucasus. Substantiating Nagorno-Karabakh’s being an old Azerbaijani territory by scientific sources and historical facts, the speaker talked about the reasons of the conflict, its grave results etc.

Speeches on “Impact of the Black Sea – Eastern Europe, Central Asia-Caucasus, Middle East-North African regions on the energy security in the world”, “Geopolitics of oil and gas pipelines”, “Regional conflicts and ways of their solution” and other themes were listened during the conference held for three days.