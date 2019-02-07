Azerbaijan MFA removes Ukrainian TV reporter from list of 'persona non gratas'

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian citizen and TV reporter Nadia Baziv addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Baziv expressed her full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and stressed that she will refrain in future from any illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, she asked for permission to visit our country in the future.

The appeal by Nadia Baziv was considered and the removal of her name from the list was decided.