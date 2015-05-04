Ukrainian FM: So-called 'elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh illegitimate

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine does not recognize so-called "parliamentary elections" held on May 3 in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and considers them illegitimate.Report informs, it is said in a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The results of these "elections" in the occupied territories cannot have legal consequences, the statement said.

"Ukraine stands for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," - said in a statement of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.