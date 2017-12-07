 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukrainian FM: Additional efforts should be made to resolve conflicts in OSCE area

    'Sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries must be respected'
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area continue to create serious security threats.

    Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said, speaking at the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE member states in Vienna.

    "We must make additional efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova with full respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity," diplomat stressed.

    More than 40 foreign ministers, including Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi