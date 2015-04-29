Ukrainian ex-leader: Hopes for resolution of territorial problems through the UN Security Council in vain

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hopes that Azerbaijan and Ukraine will be able to solve its territorial problems through the UN Security Council in vain. Report informs, former president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma told to reporters.

"Already six times the UN Security Council considered the situation in Ukraine and Russia each time voted against. And that's all ended. That is to hope that through the structure of the UN Security Council, we will solve the problems of Ukraine and Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - in vain . It's not double, but triple standards. And if in fact, the standards don't exist. The world order is destroyed", said L.Kuchma.

"We must be a strong country. Although military means to solve problems is very difficult. I know that the military budget of Azerbaijan more than Armenia's entire budget, but for Armenia is in another country, the base of which are placed there", said the former president of Ukraine.

Commenting on the issue of Ukraine's membership in the CIS, Kuchma said that the organization is not working. "This structure doesn't actually work. All of this also highlights the role of Russia, which in theory should be a unifier. Moscow is guilty that the CIS had virtually ceased to exist. CIS remained only on paper", said the former president of Ukraine.