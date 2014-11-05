UK Minister discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijani MPs

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The UK Minister for Europe David Lidington, who is currently on his official visit to Baku, met with MPs of Milli Majlis.

Report informs citing UK Embassy in Azerbaijan, a range of bilateral issues were considered at the dinner.

Fruitful discussions on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also held with the MPs.

During his visit to Azerbaijan David Lidington will also meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The Minister also will give a lecture at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy on the foreign policy of the United Kingdom.