    UK Minister and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

    David Lidington and James Warlick met in London

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ UK Minister of State for Europe David Lidington met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair James Warlick in London.

    Report informs, the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

    Recently, on September 27, David Lidington also hold meeting with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber. The sides discussed the situation in the South Caucasus.

