UK does not recognize 'elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh

The British Embassy issued a statement on the Presidential ‘elections’ in Nagorno-Karabakh, the second round of which is taking place on April 14.

The statement reads:

“The UK does not recognize the Presidential ‘elections’ in Nagorno-Karabakh, the second round of which is taking place on April 14.

The UK again underlines its support for the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-chairs’ role in the peace process. We support the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Azerbaijan while underlining the importance of universally recognized principles and norms of international law. We encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to accelerate efforts to build confidence and achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Armenia held the first round of the presidential ‘elections in Nagorno –Karabakh, the occupied region of Azerbaijan, on March 31.