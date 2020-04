The British Embassy issued a statement on the ‘elections’ which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March:

The UK does not recognize the ‘elections,’ which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March.

The UK reiterates its full support for the OSCE Minsk Group’s role in the peace process. It encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to accelerate efforts to build confidence and achieve a negotiated settlement.