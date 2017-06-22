Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia once again used combat UAVs

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/Armenian armed forces once again used combat unmanned aerial vehicles against Azerbaijan Armed Forces units in the frontline. Due to their poor quality, the UAVs used by Armenian armed forces did not cause any harm to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces units.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ministry of Defense warns that adequate retaliatory actions will be devastating for the enemy.