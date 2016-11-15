 Top
    UAV belonging to Armeniana armed forces destroyed

    The drone shot down in the direction of Tartar region

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 14, in the direction of Tartar region, military units of Azerbaijan Armed Forces have destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenian Armed Forces that was attempting to carry out the reconnaissance flights over the positions of our Armed Forces.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

