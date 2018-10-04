UAE citizen off Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's black list

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A citizen of the United Arab Emirates, İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his letter, İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla, noted that he travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2015 and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla reaffirming his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Expressing regrets for this visit İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future. İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla also asked for permission to visit our country in the future.

Appeal by İbrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.