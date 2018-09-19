U.S. political analyst: Pashinyan's inflamatory rhetoric against Baku is belligerent and inflicts more chaos

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pashinyan's inflamatory rhetoric against Baku is inappropriate, belligerent, inflicts more chaos and political turmoil inside and outside Armenia, the U.S. political analyst, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase said to Report.

According to the expert, while Pashinyan's statements are becoming repetitive, the Turkish president is pursuing a close, brotherly cooperation with Azerbaijan.

All of these actions and dynamism within regional diplomacy, European security, must be analyzed independently from one another, including the upcoming meeting of president Ilham Aliyev with the Russian head of state.

The expert also noted that US President Donald Trump has shown a rare, historic commitment towards imposing commercial sanctions on Chinese products; continue with the sanctions against Russia and keep under control Islamic Republic of Iran.