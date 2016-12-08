 Top
    Two officers accompanied Sargsyan on way to Karabakh died

    The car rolled down of 40 meters hill

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the traffic accident in Armenia's Syunik province, employees of the Security Service of the Ministry of Defense lieutenant Armen Musikyan and captain Alexan Simonyan were killed.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the accident occurred on Yerevan-Goris highway.

    According to information, Lexus with plate number 0001 has rolled down of 40 meters hill at the 231 km of Yerevan-Meghri highway.

    The accident occurred when they accompanied Sargsyan on his way to Karabakh.

