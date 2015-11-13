Two members of Armenian diversion group attacking Azerbaijani positions killed, many injured

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani armed forces have prevented an attempt by an Armenian reconnaissance-raiding group to attack our positions on the line of contact in the evening hours on November 12,” Report informs, a statement released by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces showed vigilance to prevent the attack.

The Ministry said that after the Azerbaijani side`s opening fire the Armenian group was forced to retreat.

“According to preliminary information, two members of the enemy`s reconnaissance-raiding group were killed, while a number of others were wounded.” “The Azerbaijani armed forces have suffered no losses. The operational situation is fully controlled,” the ministry said.