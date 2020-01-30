Two-day meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs ended in Geneva-UPDATED-2

On January 28-30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in Geneva with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office.

Report informs that the Foreign Ministry held the most intensive discussions between the parties in recent years.

The parties held a detailed discussion of the agenda items submitted by the co-chairs. In particular, the sides discussed proposals and agreements reached in 2019, including the implementation of humanitarian exchanges to prepare the population of both countries for peace, the main principles and elements of the conflict settlement process based on the provisions and laws of the Helsinki Final Act, as well as ways to further intensify the settlement process.

In this regard, the Ministers agreed on another meeting soon.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia continued their meeting in Geneva today.

According to Report, the meeting is mediated by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and a personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office.

Yesterday’s meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement lasted for seven hours.