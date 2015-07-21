Russian TV Rain corrected mistake concerning territorial integrity of Azerbaijan after request of Report News Agency

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Rain TV (Dozhd) corrected the mistake related to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan's after the intervention made by the Report News Agency.

Report informs, after appropriate request of the agency, management of the channel removed so-called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic" from the list of the independent countries listed in the site of the Rain TV.

A few days ago, Report News Agency sent a request to Rain (Dozhd) TV due to the fact that, on the website of TV channel the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were shown as "Nagorno Karabakh Republic". In the list of subscription, "Nagorno Karabakh Republic" was among the independent countries.