Turkish professor: Impossible to achieve peace in the Caucasus due to Armenia's occupation policy

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "It was not possible to achieve peace in Caucasus yet due to the Armenian occupation and genocide policy in the Caucasus”.

Report informs, Director of the History Institute at the Center for Strategic Studies of Turkey, Professor Kemal Çiçek said at the international scientific conference “100th anniversary of 1918 March Genocide of Azerbaijanis. Modern era of genocide, military aggression and ethnic cleansing policy”.

Turkish professor noted that after the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenians did not leave there any Azerbaijani, any Muslim alive. “This shows that the genocidal policy pursued by Armenians throughout history continues today. What happened in Khojaly is a clear example of this. Because civilians were also killed because they were Azerbaijanis.”

He said that the Armenians simply carried out the ethnic cleansing at a state level to establish a state of Armenians: "There is pluralism in all countries in the region. The Armenians, Russians, Iranians and other ethnic groups are living in Azerbaijan. However, there are only Armenians in Armenia.”