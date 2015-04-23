Turkish professor: If Azerbaijan and Turkey be together, Armenians to not achieve their goals

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Those who turned Armenians residing in the territory of the Ottoman Empire to enemies of Muslims were mostly missionaries from Western countries".

The professor of Istanbul University, Halil Bal said in his speech at the conference "From the fictional 'Armenian genocide of 1915' to the Khojaly tragedy: lies in 100 years and tragedy".

H. Bal noted that, if Azerbaijan and Turkey be together, Armenians will not be able to achieve their goals.