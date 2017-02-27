 Top
    Turkish Prime Minister: Khojaly a common grief of Turkic nation

    Binali Yıldırım posted on his Twitter microblog

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ “I remember with great mercy our compatriots who were brutally murdered in Khojaly, occupied by Armenian gangs 25 years ago”.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım posted on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide on his Twitter microblog.

    Yıldırım noted that pain of Khojaly tragedy taken place on February 26, 1992 is beyond comparison.

    “This massacre is common grief of Turkic nation”, the prime minister posted. 

