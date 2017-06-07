Turkish President: " UN can’t solve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for 22 years"

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ " UN can’t solve Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for 22 years."

Report informs citing the Yeniakit, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during10th traditional Iftar table by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for ambassadors.

"There are 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council. In this regard, many countries are waiting for change.

Solution to all problems depends on wordsthat come out of mouth of 5 countries. Did they manage to solve Syria, Iraq problem? Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been solved for 22 years. They can’t solve. Because of one says "no" of course, the issue will not be solved ", - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.