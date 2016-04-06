Turkish President: 'Russia took one-sided position in Georgia, Armenia, Syria and Ukraine'

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia notes that Turkey adheres to a certain position in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. If anyone takes a stand on this issue, it is Russia itself."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting with representatives of local executive authorities.

Russia took one-sided position in Georgia, Armenia, Syria and Ukraine. Our position is quite different. We are bound by ties of kinship and brotherhood. Also, as in the Balkans, in the Crimea, any of their pain brings tears to our eyes. We are not separating them from us. We continue our way in path laid by history with conscience, ancestors, mind", noted the Turkish president.