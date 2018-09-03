 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President: NK conflict should be settled within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council)

    ‘This problem should be settled fairly. I think we must support the solution of this issue’, the Turkish President stressed. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi