Turkish President: It is unacceptable that Azerbaijani lands are under occupation for a quarter of a century

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It is unacceptable that Azerbaijani lands are under occupation for a quarter of a century," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the STAR Oil Refinery in Izmir, Report informs.

"The international community cannot stay indifferent to the measures taken by our country and Azerbaijan to solve this problem. We expect the international community to say 'stop' to the injustice that occurred in the world. As Turkey and Azerbaijan, we will continue our joint struggle for the values that we believe in," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.