Turkish President: "If you want to see the massacre of civilians, look at Nagorno-Karabakh"

16 October, 2019 14:27

"The West, the League of Arab States, and countries having at least a bit conscience and morals! I address you, the circumstances will not remain the same, they will change," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an expanded meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in parliament. Speaking about the massacre of civilians in African countries, Syria and Iraq, the Turkish leader said that Azerbaijanis were subjected to genocide by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region: "If you want to see the massacre of civilians, look at Nagorno-Karabakh, the Balkans, Northern Cyprus."