 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Foreign Minister: We will not forget tragedy in Khojaly

    Ankara hosts international conference on theme Khojali genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara hosts international conference on theme "Khojali genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism" with the organizational support of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and the University of Ahmet Yasavi.

    Report, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, spoke at the conference.

    " In 25th anniversary of the crime against humanity, genocide in Khojaly, we are together with our Azerbaijani brothers. We will not forget the tragedy in Khojaly", Çavuşoğlu said.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi