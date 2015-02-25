Turkish FM: We want Armenia to correct its mistakes and to be sincere

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ To normalize relations with Armenia, we have one condition - Armenia must liberate the occupied territories. Report informs it was stated today at a press conference during his visit to Baku, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, commenting on Turkey's relation to the decision of the President of Armenia to withdraw the protocols on normalization of relations with Armenia.

He noted that the invitation to the anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale is message of friendship and reconciliation. "And we have sent an invitation to all., Including Armenia

The Minister noted that currently a number of regional projects are implementing in the region:

We would also like Armenia to become a party to these projects and join them. But it is possible if they free the occupied Azerbaijani lands. We want Armenia to correct its mistakes and to be sincere.