Turkish FM: We are always with Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict issue

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are always with Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue."

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said answering questions of journalists.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey are for the peaceful settlement of the conflict: “But today Armenia is indifferent to this issue and tries to slow down the process”, Çavuşoğlu added.