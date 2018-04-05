 Top
    Turkish FM: We are always with Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict issue

    Armenia tries to slow down settlement process
    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are always with Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue."

    Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said answering questions of journalists.

    He noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey are for the peaceful settlement of the conflict: “But today Armenia is indifferent to this issue and tries to slow down the process”, Çavuşoğlu added.

