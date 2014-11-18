 Top
    Turkish FM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not solved due to confrontation between Russia and West

    Russia and the West need to learn lessons from the past, to remember aftermath of the Cold War

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not solved due to the confrontation between Russia and West.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, it was said by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    According to him, the echoes of the "cold war" is still heard, and this affects countries such as Ukraine and Georgia. "These countries have no benefit from the West. Russia and the West need to learn lessons from the past, remember aftermath of the Cold War."

