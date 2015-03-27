Turkish FM: "Armenia should free Azerbaijani territories"

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'To normalize our relations with Armenia, this country must withdraw its forces from Azerbaijani territories'.

Report informs referring to Turkish NTV channel, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He also touched on the events of 1915: 'I hope there will not be a change in the position of the United States. If the US position is changed, our relations may be injured. All of us need to give a message of peace and friendship. To normalize our relations with Armenia, this country must withdraw its forces from Azerbaijani territories. But Armenia continues the occupation. They also have relations with Iran, as well the situation is known to us. Armenia also should think about its relations with neighboring countries. This country has always glances on the events unilaterally'.