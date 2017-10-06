Deputy FM: Relevant steps will be taken on Turkish politicians illegally visiting Karabakh

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/9ae461007047fe8e74998e59beefa76e/ff6bd3e8-6acc-49a3-9ca3-c58aa3ee02a5_292.jpg

Istanbul. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey will take appropriate steps towards Turkish politicians visiting Karabakh without Azerbaijan's permission".

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız said in a statement to the Turkey bureau of Report News Agency.

"When it happened, I was abroad. I got information about the case. Of course, we need to pay attention. Sensitivity of Azerbaijan is our sensitivity. Such activities in Karabakh are inadmissible especially during continuation of occupation of the Azerbaijani lands. Necessary steps have been taken and will be taken over these persons".

Vusala Abbasova