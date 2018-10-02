Turkish Ambassador: Relations with Azerbaijan are of exceptional importance for Turkey

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e7dd028b510b4cff8532bcde5e2ab2d3/0240ebbf-210f-4160-92c0-39bde26474fc_292.jpg

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Relations with Azerbaijan are of exceptional importance for Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral said.

Report informs that the ambassador was speaking at the panel on 'Cultural diplomacy of Turkey' at the ADA University .

"We always support Azerbaijan, in particular in the issue of the Nagorno - Karabakh conflict. We are ready to extend every possible support to Azerbaijan in this issue. We have supported Azerbaijan since it gained independence and will always be by its side," the Ambassador said.

The diplomat also noted that cultural ties constitute one of the most important directions in the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.