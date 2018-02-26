Turkish Ambassador: Perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy must be brought to justice

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/12015890af523aee352aa1051c1e4240/8f76ac7e-35f9-4157-9b8f-189547d00585_292.jpg

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The perpetrators of the Khojaly tragedy must be brought to justice".

Report informs, said the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, who visited the memorial to victims of the Khojaly tragedy 'Ana Harayı' (Mother's Cry) monument in Baku, February 26.

"Condemnation and censure of this event are not enough. Culprits of this tragedy must answer. We will always seek justice for Khojaly. We, as the people of Turkey, will not forget and not make forget Khojaly," he stressed.