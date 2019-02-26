Turkish Ambassador: "Khojaly genocide is also our wound"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/5672e29a5427ff27de1cae01dde773c4/dc2d46b5-8a70-4058-869f-e58f44ae363e_292.jpg

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh, Khojaly genocide is also our hurt," Turkey's ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral said to journalists.

"We came here to commemorate the Khojaly tragedy, which took place 27 years ago. The sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow, the joy of Azerbaijan is our joy. The blood of people killed in Khojaly should not be on the ground, "the ambassador said.

"Turkey must always stand by Azerbaijan to prevent any such tragedy in the future.

"We will not rest until refugees and internally displaced persons return to their homes and Azerbaijan's lands are liberated," he said.

"The ambassador noted that memorial events are being held in many provinces of Turkey in connection with the Khojaly genocide.