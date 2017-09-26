Turkish ambassador: Demining of Jojug Marjanli to ensure safe living of population

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f354a57046e172d7e79928893a2f659a/3ac556ff-b0fa-4a66-95a9-9de0f8e379eb_292.jpg

Baku. 26 September.REPORT.AZ/ “Since Azerbaijan gained independence Turkey has been closely cooperating with Azerbaijan in many areas. Jeyranchel is also an important project for Turkey.”

Report informs Turkish ambassador said at the event entitled “Presentation of the Jeyranchel Project Phase 3 jointly by the ANAMA-NATO/NSPA Partnership for Peace Trust Fund and prospects of future projects of Trust Fund in Azerbaijan”.

He said due to these relations Embassy of Turkey for about 13 years performed the role of NATO contact point embassy in Azerbaijan.

E.Özoral said Turkey has allocated 200,000 EUR for implementing Jeyranchel project.

He added currently mine clearance operations in Jojug Marjanli are being carried out which will ensure safe living of population there.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta in his speech said US government supports the project and will continue to support the third phase of it.

“Along with donor countries 40 sq. km territory was cleared from mine and unexploded ordnance. We know how unexploded ordnance affect the lives of people. Since 1999, US has allocated $30 million of humanitarian assistance for mine clearance projects in Azerbaijan.” he said.