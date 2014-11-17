Turkish ambassador comments on Armenian helicopter shot down by Azerbaijani servicemen

"The main thing is why the Azerbaijani lands are still under occupation?"

17 November, 2014 12:15

https://report.az/storage/news/3dfdbc077870e05d85d0d01a3359895b/5f681804-bc61-46ee-82fa-c8ec9055abdc_292.jpg Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismayil Alper Joshkun commented on Armenian helicopter shot down by Azerbaijani servicemen. Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismayil Alper Joshkun commented on Armenian helicopter shot down by Azerbaijani servicemen. Report informs, the ambassador said to journalists that it is a very significant accident: "It proved that Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved as soon as possible. The occurrence of the accidents and other issues can be considered. But the main thing is why the Azerbaijani lands are still under occupation? Besides the occurrence of the accidents, the question of why the problem still continues must be investigated. It is obvious that Turkey will always support Azerbaijan."