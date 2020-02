© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/0912b1ba8a0db0f929c9f6e5805170f7/5e1aa339-d399-4caf-a093-630a90f63193_292.jpg

The Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member-states met in Baku today.

Report says, citing Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov, that during the meeting, the sides discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Hasanov, the Ministers stressed the importance of further strengthening of cooperation.