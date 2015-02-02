Turkey and Germany are proposed to take place within OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ "We condemn OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries for 20 years. Unfortunately, this content did not contribute to the solution of any problem. Therefore, now for Azerbaijan to discuss the issue on the reviewing and expansion of the content of Minsk Group co-chairing countries," MP Azay Guliyev stated at today's plenary meeting.

He reminded that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany on January 21 was very successful and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her support to the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.