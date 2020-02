© Report https://report.az/storage/news/71b0823d576c2428e7c7cfbfcb33a467/7dd77e0d-5783-44f9-928f-75a78d35a96f_292.jpg

Head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev has taken a break as First Secretary of the Department of International Law and Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Report says he has taken leave from the Foreign Ministry in the run-up to parliamentary elections due on February 9, 2020.

Ganjaliyev nominated himself from Khankandi constituency №122 and has already been registered as a candidate.