Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets with co-chairs

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

According to Report, community head Tural Ganjaliyev said at the meeting that the Azerbaijani society was concerned about the unresolved state of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that while the Minsk Group is working towards the settlement of the conflict, this process does not yield any result: "Azerbaijan is waiting for concrete results. Armenia is not interested in the peaceful settlement of the conflict. On the contrary, Azerbaijan wants the peaceful settlement of the conflict. The Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh refuses to live together in peace."