Tural Ganjaliyev: “Armenians resort to provocation by using their shameful and desperate situation”

"We have recently witnessed the exposure of Armenia's occupation and its squeeze in the international community. Armenians resort to provocation by using their shameful and desperate situation," head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev told journalists.

Report informs that he said France is acting as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group: "Therefore the faculty and staff of the University of Lille illegally visit Nagorno-Karabakh, undermining France's reputation as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair.This is because France (chair of the OSCE Minsk Group) is acting as an objective and impartial mediator. Therefore, such action by the university is unacceptable. We demand from the leadership of Lille University to take serious action against professors and teachers who illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh. We believe that measures will be taken against them and such illegal visits will not be tolerated in the future.”

Notably, a delegation of a group of teachers and professors of University of Lille of France with the organization of “Free homeland” party founded by the so-called regime in Nagorno Karabakh have paid an illegal visit to Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.