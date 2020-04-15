Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenians in Karabakh are tool for Armenia's dirty political games

The Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, has issued a statement.

Report says, the statement reads:

"Currently, the biggest problem facing the world is coronavirus pandemic, which does not recognize borders. The Republic of Azerbaijan is taking necessary and preventive steps to ensure the health and safety of citizens, protect them from the socio-economic consequences caused by pandemic. The government allocated 22 hospitals across the country for the treatment of coronavirus patients. 3 new hospitals were opened in the regions of Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir. "Yeni Klinika" medical institution with 575 beds, newly commissioned in Baku, treats coronavirus patients. Azerbaijan has conducted more than 70,000 tests for the examination of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan.

2.5 billion AZN financial support allocated to solve economic, macroeconomic and employment problems involving more than 600,000 people. These are only part of the state support in Azerbaijan.

Armenia prevents the Armenian community of Nagorno Karabakh, held captive in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, from taking advantage of social, economic, medical and other projects and programs implemented by Azerbaijan.

Thus, despite the fact that a few weeks ago the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan reported and warned about the spread of coronavirus disease in the occupied territories, hiding the facts of infection, the Armenian-controlled regime held a show of illegal "election" on March 31, 2020. Following this, even though Armenia acknowledged the spread of the infection, on April 14, 2020, it organized the second round of the "election" show, again endangering the lives of all people. It shows that, ordinary Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are just a tool for Armenia's dirty political games, and Armenia is not interested in the lives and health of the people.

Representatives of the Armenian government and the so-called regime are putting ordinary members of the Armenian community living in Karabakh at risk, not allowing them to get medical treatment as members of the Azerbaijani community.

The priority of Azerbaijan is the protection of its citizens and their interests.

We once again declare that following the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh will live together peacefully within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and equally enjoy the privileges given to citizens of Azerbaijan. "