Tunisia Foreign Minister: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be settled peacefully

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Armenia must settle Nagorno-Karabakh peacefully," Tunisia Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said.

Report's Western European bureau informs that Khemaies Jhinaoui thus responded to Azerbaijani MP Rafael Huseynov's question at yesterday's sitting within the PACE autumn session.

"Tunisia is ready to fulfill all international obligations it assumed under the UN documents. But Tunisia's position is that countries must settle problems between themselves. Tunisia does not interfere with the internal issues of other countries like it does not allow other countries to interfere with its domestic affairs. Azerbaijan and Armenia must settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully between themselves," he said.

Notably, the PACE autumn session kicked off in Strasbourt on October 8.