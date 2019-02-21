OSCE PA President: Necessary to double efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "It is necessary to double efforts to settle the unresolved conflicts in the OSCE space, president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli said at the opening of the OSCE PA winter session in Vienna.

Tsereteli noted that the conflicts in the South Caucasus region remain unresolved.

"Intensive efforts are taken at the high level to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reduce tensions around it. At the same time there is no progress in the resolution of the conflict in Georgia," Tsereteli said.

He urged to double efforts to resolve these conflicts, citing 'an example of successful diplomacy' in the case with the breakthrough in Transnistria conflict.