Trump: Peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict will promote strengthening of global security

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States, Donald Trump, has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Report informs citing Armenian media that in his letter Trump congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia and the success of his coalition in the December 9, 2018 parliamentary elections.

“The United States supports a prosperous, democratic Armenia at peace with its neighbors. Together, we can make progress on deepening trade between our countries, strengthening global security, and combating corruption. A peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts," the letter reads.

Nikol Pashinyan was appointed as the Prime Minister of the country by Armen Sarkissian on January 14 with Pashinyan's bloc granted 88 out of 132 mandates by results of the extraordinary parliamentary elections.