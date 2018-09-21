Trump: Opportunities to be created for peaceful settlement of Nagorno conflict

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/644f83237809bda83289f55feb34c129/30b6eb8d-cf0a-4190-969e-ea5b8d424fbd_292.jpg

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Opportunities are being created these months for peaceful regulation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, US President Donald Trump said in a message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of the Independence Day, Report informs citing Armenian media.

“Opportunities are being created these months for peaceful regulation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which in its turn may open new opportunities for Armenian-American partnership. As OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country the USA is ready to work with you toward finding peaceful and long-lasting solution to the conflict," Trump said.